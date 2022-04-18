site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Monday
RotoWire Staff
Heyward isn't starting Monday's game against the Rays.
Heyward will be out of the lineup for a second straight day since left-hander Shane McClanahan is on the mound for the Rays. Michael Hermosillo will start in center field and bat eighth.
