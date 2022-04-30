site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Platoon role continues
Heyward will sit Saturday against the Brewers.
Heyward and Michael Hermosillo have been in a strict platoon in center field this season. With lefty Eric Lauer on the mound Saturday, Hermosillo will get the start.
