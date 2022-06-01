Heyward (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The 32-year-old spent over two weeks on the COVID-19 IL, but he was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday. While Heyward saw most of his playing time in center field prior to his absence, he'll start in right field Wednesday since Seiya Suzuki (finger) is on the 10-day injured list. Christopher Morel will remain in the lineup in center field during the series finale against the Brewers.