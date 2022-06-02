Heyward (illness) went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Heyward was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game after missing more than two weeks of action. The veteran outfielder played in right Wednesday with Seiya Suzuki (finger) currently on the mend. When Suzuki returns, Heyward will likely shift back to center, where he'll contend with Rafael Ortega and rookie Christopher Morel for playing time. Even if Heyward continues to see regular playing time, his .549 OPS doesn't offer much hope for offensive production the rest of the way.