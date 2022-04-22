site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against left-hander
Heyward isn't in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Heyward started in the last three games, but he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound Friday. Michael Hermosillo will start in center field and bat eighth.
