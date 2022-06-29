site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-heyward-still-not-starting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heyward (knee) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Heyward is dealing with a sore right knee and will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Nelson Velazquez will start in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read