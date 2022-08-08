GM Jed Hoyer, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, said Monday that Heyward (knee) will not play again this season nor for the Cubs any longer.

Heyward has one season left on the eight-year deal he signed with the Cubs back in December of 2015, but the veteran has had a tough couple years and does not fit into the Cubs' rebuilding plans, so the two sides will part ways at some point in the not-too-distant future. Heyward will turn 33 on Tuesday, and per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com wants to continue playing, so he figures to get a shot with another club in 2023.