Pederson (back) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Giants after leaving Saturday's game with back tightness.

Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, manager David Ross said Kris Bryant was originally scheduled to return to third base for the series finale, but Bryant will instead need to fill Pederson's void in the outfield. Pederson remains day-to-day for the time being and it's unknown if he'll be available off the bench Sunday.