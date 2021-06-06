Manager David Ross said prior to Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants that Pederson is feeling "much better" after exiting Saturday's loss due to back tightness, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Pederson didn't start or appear off the bench in Sunday's series finale, but Ross' comments suggest the outfielder isn't at major risk of heading to the 10-day injured list. He'll continue to receive treatment heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego before the Cubs decide in the hours leading up to the 10:10 p.m. ET opening pitch whether Pederson is fit to return to the lineup.