Cubs' Joc Pederson: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pederson will be on the bench against lefty Patrick Corbin and the Nationals on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Pederson has started five times against lefties this season but will hit the bench Tuesday as the Cubs face their second southpaw in a row. Matt Duffy starts in left field in his absence.
