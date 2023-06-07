Cubs manager David Ross said Wednesday that Steele (forearm) is on track to return June 17 against the Orioles, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

That is the exact date that Steele will first become eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list. He was diagnosed late last week with a left forearm strain, but it's considered relatively minor and he is set to throw a "touch-and-feel" side session Wednesday, per Ross. The 27-year-old southpaw had worked to a sharp 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB through 12 starts (68 innings) prior to the IL stint.