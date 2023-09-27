Steele did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

Steele held Atlanta off the board through five innings Tuesday before surrendering three runs in the sixth. Chicago's bullpen would ultimately squander a three-run lead, leaving Steele with a no-decision. Despite a tough finish, it was a step in the right direction for the left-hander after he allowed six runs in each of his prior two outings. Steele will carry a 3.06 ERA, 1.17. WHIP and 176 strikeouts into his final start of the regular season, currently scheduled for this weekend in Milwaukee.