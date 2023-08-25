Steele did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Steele hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since May 26. Though he came away with a no-decision Thursday, the 28-year-old southpaw's logged quality starts in nine of his last 11 outings. Steele's 14-3 on the season with a 1.17 WHIP and 133:30 K:BB across 24 starts (138 innings). He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Brewers in his next outing early next week.