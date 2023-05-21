Steele did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Steele was sharp Sunday, blanking a powerful Phillies lineup over six innings after allowing a season-high five runs against the Astros in his last outing. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-1 this season with a sparkling 2.20 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB through 10 starts (61.1 innings). Steele's 7.78 K/9 would be a career low though he's held opponents to a 24.3 percent hard-hit rate, putting him in the 97th percentile in the league.