Steele (3-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Athletics. He walked two and struck out five.

Steele got plenty of run support as the Cubs scored 12 runs, and that was more than enough for the lefty, who now has a dazzling 1.44 ERA across four starts. Steele has also racked up 24 strikeouts versus only eight walks across 25 innings. If he continues to limit the free passes, the sky seems to be the limit for Steele. He's slated to take the hill again early next week against the Padres at Wrigley Field.