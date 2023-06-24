Steele (8-2) allowed one run on five hits across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out eight.

The Cubs jumped out to a 7-0 lead in London and that was more than enough for Steele, who picked up his second straight win since returning from the injured list due to a forearm strain. The lefty is building on last season's breakout campaign, as he now has a stellar 2.62 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 79 innings this season. Steele will look to keep rolling in his next outing toward the end of next week once the team returns from across the pond.