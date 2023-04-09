Steele (1-0) allowed one run on four hits across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rangers. He walked four and struck out three.

Steele has been excellent across two starts so far this season, allowing just the one run through 12 innings while striking out 11. The four walks Saturday are a bit concerning, as the lefty struggled with control a bit last year. He was still able to post a 3.18 ERA with 126 strikeouts over 119 innings in 2022, and a similar campaign could be on tap in 2023 with the potential for a step forward if he cuts down on the walks. Steele will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Friday against the Dodgers on the road.