Steele (16-3) earned the win Monday against the Giants, striking out 12 over eight shutout innings . He scattered two hits and two walks.

Steele shined in front of the holiday crowd at Wrigley Field, notching a career-high 12 punchouts. The one-time All-Star now has seven wins in his last nine starts, dating back to July 21. He has produced a 2.64 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54.2 innings over that span.