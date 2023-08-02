Steele (12-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings in a 20-9 win over Cincinnati.

Steele was the beneficiary of an offensive explosion Tuesday, as the Cubs put up 20 runs on Cincinnati. The 28-year-old lefty wasn't particularly sharp in this one, but he threw 73 of 101 pitches for strikes and did enough to earn his 12th victory, tying him for the league lead. Prior to this start, Steele hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since May 26, going 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB across 44.2 innings during that stretch. He is projected to make his next start at home versus Atlanta.