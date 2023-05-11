Steele (6-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Cardinals.

By his lofty standards in 2023, this was somewhat of a disappointing effort. That said, Steele turned in his seventh quality start in eight outings, and he remains undefeated on the season, though he can thank his offense for strong run support in Wednesday's contest. The southpaw has a 1.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB through 49.1 innings over eight starts. He's projected for a tough road start in Houston next week.