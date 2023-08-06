Steele (13-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Steele has allowed no fewer than seven baserunners in each of his last four starts, but he's emerged with a win in each of them. His four walks Sunday matched his season high. While he's been shaky of late, the left-hander is still at a solid 2.75 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 113:28 K:BB through 121 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected for a road outing in Toronto his next time out.