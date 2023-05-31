Steele was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to left forearm tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs likely won't have a return timeline available for Steele until he undergoes further testing on his forearm, but based on the initial diagnosis, he'll almost certainly be headed for the 15-day injured list. Before he was visited on the mound by manager David Ross and a team trainer in the third inning, Steele was cruising through his 12th start of the season, as he retired all nine batters he faced on 29 pitches. Hayden Wesneski came on in bulk relief to replace Steele and would likely be the top candidate to enter the rotation in the likely scenario that Steele winds up on the IL.