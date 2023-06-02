Steele's left forearm injury is not considered serious, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com said in an interview on an interview on the Waddle & Silvy Show on Thursday, Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation reports.

Steele had been set to undergo an MRI on his forearm Thursday after having to leave Wednesday's start versus the Rays when his arm tightened up on him. While the results of that MRI haven't been revealed, it would appear the Cubs received good news. Steele could still miss at least one start and might go on the injured list as a precaution, but it sounds like he has avoided a serious injury.