Steele was diagnosed Friday with a mild left forearm strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's relatively good news for Steele, who was removed from his last turn in the Cubs' rotation Wednesday against the Rays after experiencing forearm tightness. He's yet to be placed on the injured list, though that move could still happen following another day or two of assessment and evaluation. The 27-year-old southpaw has been excellent so far in 2023, working to a 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB through 12 starts covering 68 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Forearm injury not serious•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Will undergo MRI on forearm•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Exits start with forearm tightness•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Pulled after three innings•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Falls flat Friday•
-
Cubs' Justin Steele: Bounces back in no-decision•