Steele (4-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing zero runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against San Diego. He struck out five.

Steele was excellent once again against the Padres on Tuesday, and the southpaw threw 59-of-98 pitches for strikes. None of the hits he allowed in the contest went for extra bases, and he's now gone gone five starts in a row to begin 2022 without allowing more than two runs; with three of those outings seeing him give up no more than a single score. Steele will take a sensational 1.19 ERA to the test over the weekend in a scheduled start against the Marlins.