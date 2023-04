Steele is listed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's contest against the Brewers.

It seemed like offseason acquisition Jameson Taillon would be the team's No. 2 pitcher behind Marcus Stroman to begin the year, but it will be Steele pitching the second game with Taillon set to debut Sunday. This allows the Cubs to go righty-lefty-righty with the top of their rotation. Steele had a strong 2022 with a 3.18 ERA and 126 strikeouts across 119 innings, which he'll look to build from in 2023.