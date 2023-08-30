Steele (15-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing six hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

Steele collected his third straight quality start Tuesday, holding the Brewers scoreless across six innings of action while fanning eight batters. Though the southpaw has only gone deeper than 6.1 innings twice this season, he's surrendered three or fewer earned runs in 14 consecutive appearances. Steele boasts a 2.69 ERA and a 141:31 K:BB across 144 innings on the year and is expected to take on the Reds at Great American Ball Park for his next outing.