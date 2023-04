Steele (2-0) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 8-2 victory over the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Steele has been lights-out this year, as his 1.42 ERA is good for sixth in the majors thus far. The southpaw will certainly be an All-Star this year if he keeps pitching at that level. Fantasy managers clearly have reasons to be excited. However, it's still early, and there is plenty of time left in the season to start faltering.