Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 2, with a left forearm strain by the Cubs on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele was removed from Wednesday's start with a "mild" left forearm strain, and it's not a surprise that the southpaw will miss a couple of weeks while he recovers. Miguel Amaya has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Steele's place on the roster. The Cubs will likely make another roster move when Steele's turn in the rotation comes up.