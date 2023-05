Steele was removed from his start Wednesday versus the Rays due to an apparent injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Steele got a visit from Cubs manager David Ross and trainer Nick Frangella in the top of the third inning and then did not return from the dugout to begin the top of the fourth. He had thrown three perfect frames on 29 pitches -- 19 strikes -- so his departure was almost certainly related to an injury or illness. There should be an update soon from Wrigley Field.