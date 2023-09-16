Steele (16-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

The six runs allowed matched Steele's season high, as well as the total of runs he gave up over his last 33 innings across five starts. The loss was his first since July 16, and it was just the third time all year he's allowed multiple home runs. Steele is now at a 2.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 164:35 K:BB through 165 innings over 28 starts. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Pirates next week.