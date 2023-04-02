Steele struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings Saturday against the Brewers, walking one and allowing three hits. He did not factor in to the decision.

Steele impressed last season to the tune of a 3.18 ERA in 24 starts, and his first outing of 2023 indicates there's more where that came from. Saturday's outing stands as one of the best of his young career, as only once last season did he throw six shutout innings (incidentally also against the Brewers). It wasn't enough to secure the victory, however, as the Brewers would go on to take a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning. Steele will look to have another strong start next Friday against the Rangers.