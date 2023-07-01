Steele (9-2) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings against Cleveland. He struck out six.

Steele plunked the first batter he faced and followed that up by committing a throwing error while trying to start a routine double play, bringing Jose Ramirez to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs. However, the left-hander proceeded to retire the next three batters, including strikeouts of Ramirez and Josh Bell, to escape the first and then went on cruise control. The left-hander's scoreless outing lowered his ERA to 2.43, which is the best mark in the National League, and he sports a solid 76:19 K:BB across 85.1 innings. Steele has emerged as a workhorse at the top of Chicago's rotation this year, and his next start is lined up for a divisional matchup in Milwaukee.