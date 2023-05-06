Steele (5-0) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The southpaw was sharp once again, tossing 64 of 86 pitches for strikes and shutting out Miami through five innings. Steele's ability to limit homers has been his strongest asset so far in 2023 -- he's kept the ball in the yard in six of his seven starts. The 27-year-old will take a 1.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Cardinals.