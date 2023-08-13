Steele did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings against the Blue Jays, while striking out seven.

Steele didn't have his best stuff Saturday, allowing at least one hit in four of his five innings of work, including a two-run home to Whit Merrifield in the bottom of the fifth to bring the Blue Jays back within one run of Chicago. The lefty had won each of his last four decisions coming in and has now allowed three runs in three straight outings to open the month of August. On a positive note, Steele did not issue a walk Saturday for the second time in his last three starts, putting together a solid 20:4 K:BB over that stretch.