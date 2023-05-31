Cubs manager David Ross said Steele will undergo an MRI on his left forearm Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ross had no other information, and the MRI might just be precautionary, but there's an ominous feeling to this situation after Steele was forced from his start Wednesday afternoon against the Rays due to forearm tightness. He had thrown three perfect frames prior to his departure, lowering his season ERA to 2.65. If the 27-year-old southpaw requires a stint on the 15-day injured list -- which seems likely even if the MRI is clean -- Hayden Wesneski would be a good bet to fill the vacant rotation spot.