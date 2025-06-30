Alcantara finished June with three straight multi-hit efforts, going 7-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Alcantara is heating up, and he finished June with a .306/.383/.486 slash line for the month in 21 games. The 22-year-old outfielder is one of Chicago's top prospects and is knocking on the door of the majors, though he's blocked in the outfield by the likes of Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Alcantara did make his MLB debut toward the end of 2024, appearing in three contests, but he may need to be patient before earning a longer look with the Cubs. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on the youngster due to his upside and recent performance.