Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers.

As has become the norm recently against opposite-handed pitching, Busch batted leadoff with Milwaukee starting rookie righty Jacob Misiorowski. Busch has been tremendous in those matchups with a .958 OPS, 18 home runs and 56 RBI, while he frequently sits against southpaws. Even in this platoon arrangement, the 27-year-old has been able to be an impactful fantasy performer all season.