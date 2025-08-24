Busch went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Angels.

Busch was overshadowed a bit by Kyle Tucker, who homered twice, and Reese McGuire, who drove in five, but the former still managed to produce in the easy win. The first baseman is now riding a six-game hitting streak, during which time he's batting .348 with six RBI. Overall, he's slashing .263/.343/.495 with a career-high 24 home runs and 74 RBI. Busch remains a good fantasy option as Chicago's leadoff man against righties.