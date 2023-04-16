Fulmer (0-1) took the loss and blew the save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

The Cubs carried a tenuous 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning and turned to Fulmer to close things out. The right-hander couldn't get the job done, surrendering a two-out, two-run walkoff single to David Peralta after allowing a pair of one-out hits. Fulmer converted his first save chance of the season against Texas on April 7, but he's since blown his next two opportunities and has allowed three earned runs across 2.2 frames over his past three outings.