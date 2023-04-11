Fulmer allowed a run on two hits across an inning of work to blow the save Monday against the Mariners. He struck out one.
Tasked with protecting a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, Fulmer allowed a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic to blow his first save of the year, but the Cubs would rally for the 3-2 win in 10 innings. The run was the first one allowed this season by Fulmer, who now has a 2.08 ERA and eight strikeouts across 4.1 innings. He should continue to see regular save chances, though Brad Boxberger remains in the mix as well.
