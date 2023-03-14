Fulmer and Brad Boxberger are viewed as the primary options at closer for the Cubs, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

It could ultimately wind up being more of a carousel, with Brandon Hughes, Rowan Wick and Adbert Alzolay also somewhere in the mix, but Fulmer has expressed a strong desire to claim the job and Boxberger boasts 82 career major-league saves. Fulmer, 29, signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Chicago in February after working to a 3.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 63.2 innings last season between the Tigers and Twins. He picked up three saves along the way.