Fulmer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over two innings in a win over the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Fulmer didn't give the Cubs the start they'd hoped for, surrendering a leadoff home run to Lars Nootbaar on the very first pitch of the game. He would also give up a single and a walk in the inning but was able to work his way out of the jam and added two strikeouts in the second before being relieved by Drew Smyly to open the third. The right-handed reliever had not allowed a hit in three straight appearances coming in and now holds a lousy 9:7 K:BB in July.