Fulmer gave up a hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings Friday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Neither Brad Boxberger nor Adbert Alzolay had pitched since Tuesday, but Cubs manager David Ross still elected to use Fulmer for multiple innings to close out the shutout, and the right-hander ultimately threw 28 pitches (18 strikes) as he picked up the team's first save of the year. The usage suggests that Ross might view Fulmer as more of a fireman than a pure ninth-inning arm, but he remains the favorite to finish the season leading the team in saves.