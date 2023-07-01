Fulmer, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 10-1 win over the Guardians, has a 0.66 ERA across 13.2 innings this month.

Fulmer has only been scored upon once in 12 June appearances, and he has also registered 14 strikeouts across the 13.2 innings. The veteran entered the month with a 7.36 ERA for the season, but he's been able to lower that to 4.79. Fulmer seems to have regained his form as a reliable reliever, though he's not seeing save chances with the Cubs, so his fantasy value remains limited.