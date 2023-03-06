Fulmer has yet to allow a run across three Cactus League appearances. He's struck out three.

Fulmer has been steady so far in spring training action, and he should be able to carry that over into the regular season after posting strong numbers out of the bullpen in 2021 and 2022. The veteran righty should have a high-leverage role with the Cubs, possibly even closing out games, though Brandon Hughes and Brad Boxberger are also in the mix at the end of games. Fulmer's fantasy value would obviously increase if he's seeing regular save opportunities.