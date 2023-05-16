Fulmer (0-3) allowed two runs on two hits while retiring two batters to take the loss Monday against the Astros. He walked one and struck out one.

Fulmer came on in the seventh inning and struggled, serving up a two-run home to Alex Bregman before getting the hook. The veteran has allowed five earned runs across 1.1 innings in his last two appearances, and he's stuck with an ugly 7.50 ERA overall. Fulmer was better last year with a 3.39 ERA while splitting time between Detroit and Minnesota, so he could still rebound in 2023. However, he's worked his way out of closer mix for the time being and has little value in most fantasy formats.