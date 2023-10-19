Burdi (abdomen/elbow) is expected to have a normal offseason, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Burdi required an appendectomy in May and then developed ulnar nerve irritation in his right elbow in August, logging just three total relief appearances with the Cubs in 2023, but he has put both issues in the rearview and will look to compete for an Opening Day bullpen spot next spring. Granted, the oft-injured 30-year-old could be a non-tender candidate for Chicago as he reaches arbitration this winter.