Manager Craig Counsell said Crow-Armstrong (thumb) is available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crow-Armstrong received stitches in his left thumb following Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The 22-year-old hasn't played since getting stitches, and his hitting session Tuesday was his first since the injury. Crow-Armstrong is slashing .199/.247/.294 with 16 stolen bases, three triples, one home run and 15 RBI over 150 plate appearances this season.