Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with two solo homers and a triple in Sunday's 4-2 win against the Dodgers.

The 24-year-old propelled the Chicago offense with his second career multi-homer game (the first came July 14, 2024 against St. Louis). Crow-Armstrong cracked a 370-foot homer to right in the third inning before returning in the seventh to launch a majestic 412-foot long ball to center, marking his first two home runs of 2025. After entering this game with an anemic .197/.264/.258 slash line over 73 plate appearances, perhaps this performance will kick start Crow-Armstrong's season.